DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy start to 2022 with both January and February finishing in the top 15 snowiest on record.

January had 13.4 inches of snow at DIA which was over double the historical average of 6.5 inches.

The month finished as the 13th-snowiest on record and kicked off 2022 with a snowy pattern after a dry fall and start to winter in 2021.

Denver has picked up 15.8 inches of snow so far this February. That also has more than doubled the monthly average of 7.7 inches.

As of Feb. 24, this month will finish as the 14th-snowiest on record in Denver.

Two back-to-back record snowy months have been a blessing to Colorado’s drought. Metro Denver is now in a moderate drought after an extreme drought at the end of 2021.

The seasonal snowfall total for this winter in Denver is now at 34 inches. This is just behind the historical average of 34.7 inches for this point in the season.