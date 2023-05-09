DENVER (KDVR) — An interactive and traveling exhibition that honored the life and work of Jane Goodall will not open at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This announcement comes days before the exhibit was expected to debut.

In a statement released by the museum on Monday, the “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Jane Goodall” has been canceled due to damage to exhibition components that were discovered upon arrival at the museum.

The traveling installation was created in partnership with the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute. The exhibit was expected to open to the public on May 19.

Although the exhibit has been canceled, the museum said it is finding alternative ways to honor Goodall.

“Despite not having the exhibition, we’re excited to offer alternative ways to engage in and learn about the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. We’re thrilled to open the film, ‘Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope’ in our brand-new Infinity Theater on June 3. This film is an uplifting journey around the globe to highlight good news stories that will inspire people to make a difference in the world around them,” said the Denver Museum of Nature and Science in a release.

Guests with questions about the exhibit change can contact guest services.