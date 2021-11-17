‘Jane Doe’ found in Huerfano County remains unidentified 22 years later

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released new digital reconstruction images of an unidentified female in hopes of getting new information.

Jane Doe’s skeletal remains were found Aug. 10, 1999, on Red Rocks Road (near Walsenburg) in unincorporated Huerfano County approximately 3.5 miles west of Interstate-25.

Investigators believe foul play was involved in her death.





New digital reconstruction images (Credit: CBI)

Jane Doe would have been between 30 to 45-years-old at the time of her death, was between 5 feet 8 to 10 inches tall, weighed between 130-145 pounds, had shoulder-length dark brown to black hair that may have been styled in dreadlocks and may have been white, American Indian or Hispanic.

Jane Doe’s teeth would have been a predominant facial feature, she had undergone extensive dental work.

Investigators say the remains were found with red, men’s long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, a red crop top t-shirt, blue jeans, red crew socks and dark brown leather strap sandals.

Anyone with information on this case or the identity of Jane Doe is asked to contact CBI at 719-647-5990.