Jan. 6: The latest on the Colorado defendants

FILE – Violent insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Jennifer Leigh Ryan, a real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 4, to two months behind bars. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — In the year since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, investigators have identified and arrested 12 men from Colorado.

More than 725 people have been arrested in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators are still trying to identify more than 350 people connected to the events, including more than 250 who assaulted police officers.

Here’s what we know about the defendants from Colorado.

Jacob Travis Clark

Clark, of Trinidad, is accused of joining a group that was shoving and punching with officers trying to close a door.

He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 16 and is out on a personal recognizance bond. A trial date has not been set.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy

Croy, of Colorado Springs, entered a guilty plea for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced to 14 days in a community correctional facility and 90 days of home detention.

Although Croy admitted to entering the Capitol that day, there is no evidence he was violent or destructive, according to his plea agreement. He called himself an idiot for his actions.

“False claims were made on media sources, as well as by the President himself, that the election system had been corrupted and that the integrity of the election should be questioned,” his attorney wrote in a court filing.

“Mr. Croy believed what he read on the internet and heard from the President himself — that the election had been stolen,” the attorney wrote.

Robert Gieswein

Gieswein, of Woodland Park, has been jailed in Washington since his January 2021 arrest on accusations that he assaulted a police officer and was among the first people to storm the Capitol building. At the time of his arrest, federal law enforcement raided a property connected to Gieswein. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show a jury trial is set to begin on Feb. 24.

Logan Grover

Grover, of Erie, is accused of entering the Capitol building that day. He pleaded not guilty in the case and is out on a personal recognizance bond. Court records show trial is set for June 1.

Thomas Patrick Hamner

Hamner was arrested in Colorado Springs in November and is accused of fighting against police trying to stop the raid on the Capitol. He has not entered a plea.

Klete Derik Keller

Keller, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for storming the Capitol. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and agreed to cooperate with authorities as part of his plea deal.

The five-time Olympic swimming medalist acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, brushed away officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda and yelled profane comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he stood near officers wearing riot gear.

He faces 21-27 months in prison.

Avery Carter MacCracken

MacCracken, of Telluride, was arrested in southwest Colorado on Dec. 11 and is accused of assaulting an officer with the Metropolitan Police. Investigators say he struck the officer in the face, causing a cut, and shoved and grabbed a second officer.

Court records show he remained in jail as of Dec. 29 and had not been relocated to Washington. He has not faced arraignment.

Patrick Montgomery

Montgomery, of Littleton, has pleaded not guilty to entering the Capitol building that day. He was ordered on house arrest in May after killing a mountain lion, as it violated his pretrial release conditions for him to have illegal guns — he was banned from owning guns after a 1996 robbery conviction.

He’s pleaded not guilty. A trial date has not been set.

Daniel Michael Morrissey

Morrissey was arrested in Denver in November, court records show. He’s accused of storming the Capitol and has not yet entered a plea.

Hunter Palm

Palm, of the Colorado Springs area, was captured on video entering the Capitol and pushing past law enforcement to get deeper into the building, ultimately ending up in Pelosi’s office.

He pleaded not guilty in the case. A trial date has not been set.

Jeffrey P. Sabol

Sabol, of Kittredge, is accused of assaulting two police officers, with investigators claiming he used a baton, flag, pole and crutch as weapons and dragged an officer down the Capitol stairs to be beaten.

His charges have been updated multiple times since his January arrest, and he has not entered a plea in his latest indictment. Sabol remains in jail in Washington.

Timothy Wayne Williams

Williams, of Trinidad, is accused of entering the Capitol building. Court records show he admitted to the FBI that he went inside the Capitol that day, but he claimed he was not involved with any acts of violence or property damage.

He has not entered a plea.