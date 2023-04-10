LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — James “Jay” Montoya has been missing since April 2.

His parents, Eddie and Corinna Montoya, are now urging anyone with information about his case to come forward.

“Maybe it’s insignificant, but maybe that’s what’s going to break the case open, so speak out,” Corinna Montoya said.

Video, Snapchat leave clues

According to the Denver Police Department, the 26-year-old Lakewood man went to the Hangar 101 bar, near Jewell Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood, on the night of April 1. The family said James was seen on surveillance video leaving with another man.

After that, the family said his Snapchat activity placed him near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

“He was last known to have posted a picture of this person’s home and their car on Snapchat about 2:30 in the morning. That’s the last anyone has seen or heard from him,” Corinna Montoya said.

Missing man’s family on a ‘roller coaster’

“Your mind just flies all over the place, and lots of tears and lots of fears,” Eddie Montoya said.

It is a difficult time full of unknowns.

“He was ready to go to the Marines in about a month in a half,” Eddie Montoya said.

But the family is trying to stay positive.

“It’s a roller coaster. One minute we are up and one minute we are down, but we just have to have faith and trust and belief that my son will be found,” Corinna Montoya said.

James Montoya is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sport coat.

If you have information about this case, please call Denver Police at 720-913-2000.