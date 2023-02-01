DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time of year again when semifinalists for the most prestigious culinary awards are announced for best chefs and restaurateurs, among other hospitality recognitions.

The James Beard 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists have been released and Colorado has 13 nominees on the various category lists.

The nominees representing the Centennial State in the best chef category for the mountain region, which includes Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Montana and Idaho, are:

This is not the first nod many of these chefs have received on a national scale.

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood was named on Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants list for 2022.

Rodriguez was a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chefs in America 2015, 2016 and 2018 and was a nominee in the category in 2020.

Whitaker has also received a few local awards from various publications.