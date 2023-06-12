DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council on Monday approved a $450,000 settlement for the family of an 18-year-old who died from a gunshot wound after a responding police officer failed to render aid.

JaLonte Jones had been shot in the leg when an officer arrived at the scene on East Harvard Avenue, FOX31 has reported. While the officer, Dewayne Rodgers, called for an ambulance, he did not apply a tourniquet to the teen’s leg.

Rodgers reported that he normally carries a tourniquet but did not have one with him on the night of the incident, nor did he have latex gloves, according to disciplinary records. He also said he could not see exactly where Jones had been shot.

The disciplinary records also indicate that Rodgers said he did not make a radio call to report Jones’ worsening condition and he never “got on the air requesting or saying a tourniquet might be needed.”

A second officer who arrived over nine minutes after Rodgers requested the ambulance tried to put the tourniquet on the teen’s leg, but he had already lost consciousness.

According to the Denver Police Department’s operations manual, officers who encounter an injured person are to “provide first aid (when appropriate) to their level of training without any unreasonable delay,” while waiting for emergency medical services, FOX31 reported at the time.

Rodgers was also terminated for failing to provide proof that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine or had an approved exemption.