ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A deadly fire ripped through an Arapahoe County apartment complex early Saturday morning. The families displaced from Ivy Crossing Apartment Homes are now expressing concerns about losing the little they have left.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested two men Sunday around 8:15 p.m. on criminal trespassing. The two individuals, 32 and 21 years old, were found trespassing inside the burnt building. The Sheriff’s Office said there was no evidence of looting or theft found at the time of the arrest, but displaced residents are still left unsettled.

“It makes me angry,” said Tristin Kubiak, who jumped from a third-floor window with his wife and dog to escape the fire. Kubiak said the property should be doing more to guard the building.

“For us that have a little bit of stuff left that didn’t burn, like at least guard it until we’re able to get it or management is able to have somebody go in and get it for us,” Kubiak said.

The property does have security during the day, but it’s not 24 hours. FOX31 reached out to the property managers, BMC Investments, to ask if there are plans to increase security, and is still waiting for a response.

“Everybody who’s in there who lost everything, we’re not expecting our TVs, our couches, our bed, we don’t want any of that — we just want our memories,” Kubiak said. “Until they figure out how they’re going to let us get our stuff, they should be posted there 24 hours.”