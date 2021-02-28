‘I’ve had a good life’: Aurora woman who survived two pandemics celebrates 104th birthday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — On Sunday, an Aurora mother and grandmother celebrated her 104th birthday.

“I’ve had a good life, Irma Palmer said. “I’ve just been blessed.”

Palmer grew up on a farm in Salem, Ala., and traveled with her military husband before moving to Aurora, Colo. She was married for 61 years and had five children.

“In 1917, when she was born, was the Spanish flu,” her daughter Debra said. “Her dad passed from it.”

Palmer has lived through two pandemics and recovered from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“You feel tired, kind of nauseous,” Palmer said.

Her family says she is still in good health.

“The last year, she’s slowed down just a little bit, but overall is doing very, very good,” Debra said.

After celebrating with family at home, Palmer will try her birthday luck at a casino.

“I feel great, I’m heading to the hills to break the bank,” Palmer said.

Palmer’s secret to longevity may be her sense of humor coupled with gratitude for a life well lived.

“Good habits, eat well and do well,” Palmer said.