DENVER (KDVR) — Some neighbors in the Denver metro area are on edge after they witnessed the same man, dressed in the same clothing, using a crowbar and attempting to break into their homes.

Homeowners used the Nextdoor app to connect the dots by posting videos and pictures of the man to help police catch him.

Neighbor Tyler Kieta captured a video that appears to show the man sprinting across the backyard of her home in the Crestmoor community.

Kieta told FOX31 this was the second time the man had come to her home.

“The first time he broke into our house last Wednesday. We found out after we got home. Our window had been crowbar opened and we realized that there was a handful of some valuable items, sentimental items that were missing from our home,” said Kieta

She got a camera installed to capture the action.

“We didn’t think he would come back but he did,” she said.

When the videos were posted to Nextdoor, several neighbors in different communities started sharing similar stories.

“This thief was clearly very brazen, I mean this was in the middle of the day no less late morning when this all went down,” David Bacon said.

Bacon is referring to a video he and his wife captured of the man Wednesday in the Belcaro community around 11 a.m.

“First we saw the thief climbing over our fence climbing onto some of my winter car tires peaking into our garage window,” said Bacon.

Then the man went to the backyard and five minutes later he could be seen jumping the fence with a crowbar.

“When we looked at the clothes he was wearing, they looked very typical. Ya know, jeans, a normal jacket, just might’ve been something I would have worn on a walk myself,” said Bacon. “It was incredible as we started to make public and notify the community the thief was on the loose, how rapidly so many people had identified the same thief on their cameras in different neighborhoods.

A very similar situation and a similar description of the suspect happened in Cherry Hills Wednesday, the same day police issued a shelter-in-place to that community.

“The one thing he clearly had some sort of buff that he pulled over his face. I’m sure he knew he was going to be on some cameras,” said Bacon. “Otherwise very unassuming dress and attire, where I’m not sure it would have been easy to identify that this person was up to no good. That was until we can see he was on camera peering into our windows prying open windows with crowbars.”

“I guess what I’m fearful of is, I fear for if he were to encounter someone, what he would do at this point knowing how brazen he has been with these break-ins,” Kieta said.

Denver Police said the man has still not been caught. They are asking anyone with information that can help identify the suspect or knows his whereabouts to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Meanwhile, police say during the holidays it’s a good idea to close your front blinds, and turn on lights and radios because if thieves see or think that you’re not home, they will try to get inside.