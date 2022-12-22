SEDGWICK, Colo. (KDVR) — Much of Colorado experienced dangerous, negative wind-chill temperatures on Thursday. Among the harder-hit areas: northeast Colorado.

Rancher Lynn Price is a long-time rancher in the small farming town of Sedgwick.

“It’s not gonna get much better,” he said. “Just like you guys (meteorologists) have been forecasting.”

Price posted a video of his herd of bison and blowing snow. The 65-head bison are caked with snow. At one point in the video, Price cites wind-chill temperatures dipping to minus 30 degrees.

“It’s too dang cold!” he said.

Sedgwick is about 170 miles northeast of Denver.

Ranchers worked to get their livestock ready for the storm. FOX31’s Alex Rose spoke with a rancher in Limon. Read more here.