‘It’s somehow still there’: Firefighters credited with saving Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Keegan Healy wastes no time admitting he feared the worst, quickly evacuating from his home off Vista Lane in Louisville Thursday.

Like many, he had no idea if his home had made it through the Marshall Fire — that is until he turned on FOX31 late Thursday night. There on the screen was his home, less than 10 feet away from a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

“It was just a fire storm,” Healy said. “The entire block was on fire.”

Healy watched live as firefighters from West Metro Fire Rescue doused the side of his home with water. When he returned Friday morning, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“It came inches from our house, and it’s somehow still there,” he said.

Turns out firefighters went a step further, finding a sprinkler in his backyard and placing it between the flames and his home.

“We did not set that up before we left, but we saw that they grabbed the hose from under our deck and wheeled it over to the stairs and had it running all night,” he said. “I legitimately think that the work they did saved the house.”

Healy said it’s tough to stomach the fact that a dozen of his neighbors were not so lucky.

“It’s hard to even think about right now,” he said. “I can’t believe how much is gone.”