ADAMS COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — At least one person is dead after a shooting at a house party in Adams County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital following that shooting early Thursday, including David Bodnar’s daughter.

Bodnar said his 16-year-old daughter was leaving that house party when shots rang out.

“My daughter was in that crowd, she was struck, she was hit in the stomach,” he explained. “It passed through her, came out the side, and has done some damage to her spine.”

Bodnar spoke to FOX31’s Evan Kruegel outside of North Suburban Medical Center, after visiting his daughter in the emergency room.

He said she was alert and is expected to survive.

“It’s rough, you know, it’s really rough,” he said. “She’s a wonderful child. She actually does great in school, plays sports, gets straight A’s, and it’s tough to see her like that, you know?”

Bodnar believes his daughter is not the only teenager being treated inside the hospital.

He said they’re still waiting to see what long-term damage she may have.

“They’re doing MRIs and scans of her spine, and we’re trying to figure out what sort of damage she has to her spinal cord,” Bodnar explained. “They really need to be put to justice and answer for this, because this is absolutely insane.”

Bodnar is hoping the sheriff’s office can track down the person or people responsible.