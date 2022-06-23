DENVER (KDVR) — In honor of the Colorado Avalanche returning to Denver to play Game 5 and possibly win the Stanley Cup, Mayor Michael Hancock has deemed it “Burgundy & Blue Friday.”

“All season long, the Avs have worked to Find A Way to get to this point, and they’re on a mission to lift the Cup and win another championship! Avs fans are ready. I want to encourage everyone in Denver and across Colorado to show their Avs pride tomorrow with an avalanche of Burgundy & Blue to cheer on the team as they look to bring home the Stanley Cup,” Hancock said.

To show support for the team, Hancock is asking fans across the city to don their burgundy and blue on Friday as the Avalanche are up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and a win would earn them the Stanley Cup.

Game 5 is scheduled at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena and there is a team-sponsored watch party across the street on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway.