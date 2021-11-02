It’s November and it still hasn’t snowed in Denver: Is this normal?

DENVER (KDVR) — With the arrival of November, many are wondering, “when will snow arrive in Denver”?
The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18. So, what is the latest date of the first snowfall in Denver?
Answer: Nov. 21, 1934.
Could Denver be headed for the latest snowfall in history in 2021? Only time will tell.
Last winter, Denver received 80.2 inches of snow, which is the most snow Denver has seen in a season in ten years.
What was the biggest factor in last season’s snow totals? Well, 27 inches of snow fell in one blizzard in March of 2021.
Snow over the last 10 years
Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:
- Sept. 8, 2020
- October 10, 2019
- October 6, 2018
- October 9, 2017
- November 17, 2016
- November 5, 2015
- November 11, 2014
- October 18, 2013
- October 5, 2012
- October 25, 2011
- November 15, 2010
Average snowfall
How much snow can Denver expect this year? It’s too early to guess. The average total snowfall is 56.4 inches.
The lowest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 21.8 inches in 2016-2017.
The greatest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 80.2 inches in 2020-2021. The March 2021 blizzard delivered 27 inches of snow to Denver.
Here’s a look at the snowfall season totals for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:
- 2020-2021: 80.2 inches
- 2019-2020: 57.6 inches
- 2018-2019 48.1 inches
- 2017-2018 25.7 inches
- 2016-2017 21.8 inches
- 2015-2016 72.8 inches
- 2014-2015 57.8 inches
- 2013-2014 38.4 inches
- 2012-2013 78.4 inches
- 2011-2012 55.6 inches
- 2010-2011 22.8 inches