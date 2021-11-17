‘It’s not much but it helps!’: Photos show snow in some parts of Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After highs reached into the 70s on Tuesday, temperatures plummeted overnight into the 30s, even bringing snow to some parts of Colorado.

While a few flakes of snow were spotted in the Denver metro area early Wednesday morning, most of the snow evaporated before it hit the ground.

In portions of northern Colorado, light accumulations of snow were reported.

“It’s not much, but it helps! There’s been a little snow in the mountains north of I-70. Accumulations will mostly be under an inch, high mountains near Wyoming got a bit more. Minimal impact to travel is expected,” shared the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Here's a look at some areas that received snow overnight.

Brainard Lake Rd Ward. Credit: CDOT

Jackie Ann St/Railroad Ave Ault Credit: CDOT

Ward Credit: CDOT

Muddy Pass. Credit: CDOT