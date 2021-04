DENVER (KDVR) — Pets are an extension of family, and for some, their only family. From canine to reptile, the animals we nurture as one of our own are being honored on Sunday for National Pet Day.

What better way to show your appreciation for your companion than posting a photo to share with the internet world?

Send us your favorite best buddy picture to add to the collection.

Cody is FOX31/Channel 2 Nicole Fierro’s fluffy little companion

FOX31/Channel 2’s Kim Posey with furry family member Lexi

Dutch and Wallee are FOX31/Channel 2 Matt Mauro’s four-legged buddies. Apparently Dutch is Wallee’s emotional support animal!

Courtney Fromm’s rescued girls Flo and Miley

Nick’s pal Patrick