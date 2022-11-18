LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Kris Gama wants people to learn from the sticky situation he got himself into on a cold afternoon in Lakewood at Bear Creek Lake.

Gama was out with a fellow seminarian, taking him to fish at the park on Monday when his friend’s phone fell into some mud. He decided to return — alone — the next day only to find himself in the same position.

“It’s like quicksand so the harder you fight, the deeper you sink,” Gama said.

Gama told FOX31 the snow along the lake’s shore concealed just how deep the mud was, and by the time he realized he was in danger, it was already too late. Luckily he had waders on, as the temperatures were just below freezing that afternoon.

Even luckier, he had his own phone on him and was able to call 911. West Metro Fire was on the scene within minutes, Gama said.

“One of those moments in life where you have to humble yourself, surrender, and ask for help if you are in need,” Gama said.

Gama’s story is a good reminder to be wary of watery areas this winter. A spokesperson for West Metro Fire said even if a lake or pond is frozen over, it’s important not to try and venture out onto the ice, as it can melt rapidly in the Colorado sun.

Several dogs, people and kids have fallen into frozen ponds around the metro last winter, needing rescue.