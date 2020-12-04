‘It’s insane’: Outdoor dining driving record year for Denver’s tenting industry

DENVER (KDVR) — Near Interstate 70 and Pecos Street on the north side of Denver, the sound of sewing machines buzzes through a busy warehouse. It’s normally the quiet part of the year for Davis Tent, which specializes in tents for hunting and glamping.

Not this year.

“It’s been insane,” says Owner Will Marquardt. “Off the charts. There’s never been a year like this in the tenting industry.”

For the past few weeks, Marquardt’s phone has been ringing off the hook following new restrictions forcing the closure of indoor dining in Denver.

Those restrictions have left restaurants scrambling to provide warm, dry, outdoor seating.

“These folks are just trying to stay open,” says Marquardt. “They’re small business people, and I feel for everyone that we talk to. You just want to help them, and their situation, whatever it might be.”

Marquardt says his team is working long shifts, producing 40 to 50 tents a week.

It hasn’t been enough to meet demand.

“There’s not a lot of them,” says Mary McKnabb. “A lot of places were out.”

McKnabb owns Inga’s Alpine Tavern in Denver, which recently rented a tent for their back patio.

It hasn’t come cheap, according to McKnabb, but was more affordable than buying one.

“We need that business,” she says. “We really had no other choice, because the other choice was to shut down.”

Marquardt says it’s a bizarre situation, to be booming as a business during the pandemic.

He made the decision early on to keep prices the same.

“Our thought process has always been, look, we’re running a successful business here, we know how to make money doing it, we don’t have to take advantage of anybody,” he says. “We just need to do our thing, and we’ll be successful doing it.”

Marquardt expects the demand to continue through the spring.