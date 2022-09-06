LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police are still looking for the person they believe shoplifted from a Walgreens and ran over an employee while driving away.

“It’s something you think you’d only see in movies honestly,” the witness, who wants to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said.

The witness told FOX31’s Courtney Fromm she walked into the Walgreens at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Lee Street with her boyfriend when they heard a female employee standing at the front talking about shoplifting.

“We thought, ‘Hmm, that is weird,'” the witness said.

From there, the couple headed to the electronics aisle and saw the shoplifter charge toward the front door. The witness said the female employee chased after him.

“They got into a fight. He kicked her in the face. Then a male employee ran out there to help her. He ended up getting run over by the man driving the truck, the gray truck,” the witness said.

The witness said she froze and started to panic then the employee who was kicked called 911 for help.

“Someone was walking her through what to do until they got there,” the witness said.

The witness said she’s been thinking about the male employee and praying for him.

“It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking sitting there watching someone laying there and bleeding. It is for sure traumatizing,” the witness told FOX31.

Lakewood Police said they still haven’t located the suspect as of Tuesday. They are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the male or the truck he used in the assault.

If anyone has information, please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

Walgreens sent the following statement to FOX31:

Our thoughts are with our team member and their family. We are cooperating with law enforcement and defer to them for any additional information. Karen May, Senior Manager, Walgreens Health Communications

FOX31 and Channel 2 also asked Walgreens what their employee policy is when it comes to confronting shoplifters. We have yet to hear back.