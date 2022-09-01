DENVER (KDVR) — Even though Thursday marks the first day of meteorological fall, it doesn’t quite feel like fall. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for the first 10 days of September, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

You might be wondering why there are two different dates for fall.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there are astronomical seasons and meteorological seasons.

September 1 is the start of meteorological fall. Astronomical fall starts on September 22.

Meteorologists and climatologists break seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar, NOAA said.

Here are the meteorological seasons for 2022:

Spring: March 1

Summer: June 1

Fall: September 1

Winter: December 1

Here are the dates of the astronomical seasons for 2022:

Spring: March 20

Summer: June 21

Fall: September 22

December 21

It won’t be long before temperatures start dropping and leaves start transforming into shades of orange, red, and yellow.

Here is a look at when the Pinpoint Weather Team expects the leaves to change across the state:

Sept. 15-30: Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops

Sept. 17-Oct. 1: Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa

Sept. 19-Oct. 3: Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains

October: Denver

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to the monsoon moisture we have received over the summer.