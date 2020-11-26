‘It’s disheartening’: People in Denver and beyond react to Mayor Hancock’s Thanksgiving travel

DENVER (KDVR) — The news of Mayor Michael Hancock’s trip to Mississippi for the Thanksgiving holiday spread throughout Denver and beyond Wednesday, sparking backlash.

“It’s kind of disheartening, to say the least. It just doesn’t sit right with me,” said Katie Calderone, a Denverite who chose not to travel to see her family this year.

Mayor Hancock tweeted an apology, asking for forgiveness and saying he made the decision as a “husband and a father.” Hundreds of people responded in frustration, saying they too would rather be with their family. Some said they made the decision to stay home because that’s what Hancock encouraged them to do in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

I fully acknowledge that I have urged everyone to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. I have shared how my family cancelled our plans for our traditional multi-household Thanksgiving celebration. (1/5) — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

Calderone says she chose not to fly home to Chicago based on a number of factors, including her parents’ age and their COVID-19 risk profile.

“We don’t want to put anyone else at risk and that’s our main focus. It’s not just about me and not about them — it’s about everybody else involved as well,” said Calderone.

Calderone says she understands Hancock’s desire to be with his family, but that doesn’t feel that excuses his actions.

“I miss my family, too. But I’m not going to say screw it — it’s okay if I do it because I’m just one person. One person makes a big difference and that could be the reason 10 others get sick,” said Calderone.

Despite Hancock’s actions, Calderone says she still feels she made the right decision for her family by staying home.