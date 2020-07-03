‘It’s disgusting’: Attorney describes photos of Aurora officers reenacting Elijah McClain choke hold

AURORA, Colo (KDVR) – Controversial photos showing Aurora police officers re-enacting Elijah McClain’s incapacitation were shown to his family, an attorney told FOX31’s Lori Jane Gliha.

Attorney Mari Newman said there are two photos and described them as follows: officer Jaron Jones, who resigned Thursday, is reenacting a choke hold on another officer. The male officer in the choke hold and a female officer in the background appear to be laughing.

“It’s disgusting to think they’re so callous to murdering an innocent young black man that they think it’s appropriate to joke about it and send around photos,” Newman said.

#elijahmcclain family has seen the controversial photos involved in APD incident according to APD. — Lori Jane Gliha (@ljgliha) July 3, 2020

Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson is set to hold a news conference this afternoon at 2 p.m. to talk about the department’s investigation into these photos.

RELATED: Elijah McClain Death, what we know so far