‘It’s definitely going to be a ride to remember’; Ride The Rockies returns

DENVER (KDVR) — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the annual Denver Post Ride The Rockies Cycling Tour is back to celebrate its 35th year.

Ride The Rockies began in 1986 when 1,500 cyclists took off on a more than 300 mile journey across Colorado mountain passes. The tradition has continued ever since, but with the onset of COVID-19, the bike tour was postponed in 2020.

In 2021, the annual event makes a comeback.

“For 35 years, Ride The Rockies has showcased some of the best places to visit, quaint back road towns, beautiful mountains passes and iconic landscapes. This year is no different,” said Ride The Rockies Tour Director, Deirdre Moynihan. “More than any other year, we are anxious to be back together and excited to support the towns hit hard by COVID.”

On June 13 through 18, participants will be able to embark on a six day 418-mile loop of southwest Colorado. The tour changes route each year, with this year’s tour finishing and ending in Durango. According to Rachel Brown with Visit Durango, the city has more cycling national champions, world champions and Olympians per capita than anywhere else.

Credit: Ride The Rockies

COVID precautions will apply for all event staff and participants, and Ride The Rockies says they are closely monitoring state mandates to comply with any and all guidelines.

Some of the new COVID protocols include:

Wear a mask when not riding

Maintain six feet social distance

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results within three days of the start of the event

Wash and sanitize hands frequently

No sharing of equipment

Riders will also be required to answer a health screening questionnaire no more than 48 hours prior to the event as well as sign a social contract confirming that they understand the protocols and will follow them. Failure to do so will result in the participant being asked to leave the event.

“I’m truly excited to get back on the bike and be around fellow cyclists,” Jason Sumner, a cyclist who helped design the course said. “This year’s route has a little bit of everything, high mountain climbs, quiet country roads, amazing scenery, and some great host communities. It’s definitely going to be a ride to remember.”

Registration for Ride The Rockies is open now on a first come, first serve basis. The tour is non-competitive and open to cyclists of all ages.