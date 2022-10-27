DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is still waiting for the first official snow of the season to fall. As of Oct. 27, it has been 159 days since the last snow was recorded in the city.

The last snow happened on May 21. Denver received 2.3 inches of total snowfall that day.

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.

First snowfalls in Denver for the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Dec. 10, 2021

Sept. 8, 2020

Oct. 10, 2019

Oct. 6, 2018

Oct. 9, 2017

Nov. 17, 2016

Nov. 5, 2015

Nov. 11, 2014

Oct. 18, 2013

Oct. 5, 2012

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.