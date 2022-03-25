DENVER (KDVR) — The weekend forecast is looking to be warm, and possibly record-breaking. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s record high is 78 degrees (set in 1988) and that is the current forecasted high temperature.

With that being the case, hitting 80 degrees is a possibility for some areas around the metro area and into the Eastern Plains.

The last time Denver reached 80 degrees was 139 days ago on Nov. 6, 2021. These warm temperatures are somewhat rare in the first the three months of the year.

The last time Denver hit 80 degrees, from January to March, was five years ago on Feb. 10, 2017.