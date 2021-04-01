‘It’s an amazing feeling’: Brighter days ahead for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s the Rockies opening day and starting tomorrow, COVID-19 vaccines are available to any Coloradan that wants one. The forecast is looking beautiful this coming week and the holiday weekend is just getting started.

Coming out of a year where we had a lot to complain about, things are starting to take a turn for the better and the energy downtown is impossible to ignore.

“I feel great, it’s beautiful, people are out, it’s so awesome to be here,” said Kevin Mitchell from Summit County, visiting Denver on Thursday to attend the Rockies game. “It’s a really great day, I’m excited to be around people again and it feels like things are turning in the right direction.”

“I feel really excited, it’s a great day to be out,” said Breanna Carter from Denver, also attending the Rockies game with her friends.

This week, Gov. Jared Polis also announced there will be a new mass vaccination site at Ball Arena. People of all ages are able to attend.

“I think it’s great that now everyone will have the option to get vaccinated, no matter what you believe about it,” said Carter.

It feels like it’s happening at a good pace, much quicker than I thought it would,” said Mitchell. “I’m excited because I know there’s certain events we will need a vaccine to attend.”

The site will be a drive-thru site and will start by providing just over 1,000 vaccines per day, with the ability to scale to 6,000 vaccinations per day once there is enough vaccine supply. All vaccines are free with no co-pay.