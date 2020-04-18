‘It’s amazing, completely amazing:’ ICU nurse takes a short break to enjoy Thunderbirds flyover

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 got a special vantage point of today’s flyover, watching the eyes widen of a front line ICU nurse as the jets flew over Sky Ridge Medical Center.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds honored essential front line workers in the COVID-19 pandemic with a Colorado flyover Saturday.

The Thunderbirds planned the flyover across communities in Colorado to honor “healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus.” The flight path took them over more than 40 medical facilities.

Amber Myer is directly bedside, taking care of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

She has been doing it for over a month now – sometimes for 14 hours or more a day.

“It’s hard to kind of paint the picture we are dealing with on a daily basis,” Myer said, adding, “It’s really hard on us because the patients don’t have their families. They’re scared. They don’t know what’s going on.”

Knowing that she was going to get a break today for this special ‘Thunderbirds thank you’ meant the world to Myers and many other front line heroes.

“It’s amazing, completely amazing, we appreciate the love the support,” Myers said.