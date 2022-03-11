LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) –Ski joring is an annual tradition in Leadville that packs crowds into the street for what is one of the most unique competitions in Colorado.

It dates back to the old west when cowboys would race their horses through the snow and off of jumps. FOX31 photojournalist Kevin Burr got involved in the fun to learn more about the competition and those who take part.

Check out the video above to see why one participant said, “It’s wild. Western fun. It’ll change you. You’re either going to do it once and never again, or you’re going to do it once and you’ll do it for the rest of your life.”