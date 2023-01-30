DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council passed a bill that decriminalizes jaywalking on Monday.

The bill was introduced by Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, and gets rid of the criminal penalties for jaywalking. If cited, jaywalkers faced a $65 to $95 fine.

CdeBaca spoke with FOX31 when she introduced the bill and said the old ordinance was too strict, and was pushing for it to align better with state law.

“We are not making it legal to just cross anywhere in the middle of the street or on a highway,” CdeBaca told FOX31.

State law strongly suggests using crosswalks, while Denver had made it mandatory.

There were 135 jaywalking citations given from 2017 to 2022. City research showed that while 10% of Denver’s population is Black, 41% of jaywalking citations were given to Black residents.

Pedestrian crash deaths in the state hit an all-time-high in 2022.