DENVER (KDVR) — An Army veteran and organ donor lost his life Sunday after a car crash and now his family is left with nothing but memories and sacrifice.

“He had a lot of energy and was a very passionate person,” Justin Ray’s partner, Amanda Morice, said.

Being a father to 22-month-old Ezra was his favorite.

“He was so excited to have Ezra and for him to be a part of his life and for their future together,” Morice told FOX31.

Justin and baby Ezra (Credit: Amanda Morice)

That exciting future was cut short early Sunday morning when Morice got a life-changing message that Ray had been in a serious crash on northbound Interstate 25, near Interstate 76.

“[The doctor] was like, ‘Justin was in an accident, he’s in critical condition. He suffered severe head trauma and he’s probably not going to make it,'” Morice said.

Ray was a veteran who served three tours and was in school for his master’s degree in finance. He was also an organ donor, of which doctors were able to use his heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys and bladder to save other lives.

“It feels like it wasn’t in vain because, yes it was traumatic to have him have such a terrible brain injury but to know this form of death can help others was a little bit light, a light at the end of the tunnel,” Morice said.

An unimaginable loss, with their child at the center of everyone’s mind.

“It’s horrific to know that his son won’t have him around and I think that’s what I mourn the most. Everyone deserves to know their parents and to not even remember your parents and to have them gone before them is traumatic for him as well,” Morice said. “He’s looking for him and keeps going to his room where his computer and music is at and like crying by the door.”

If you’d like to help the family you can do so by donating to their GoFundMe.