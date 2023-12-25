LAKEWOOD Colo., (KDVR) — A Lakewood man is out of the hospital and recovering at home on Christmas Day.

He was hit by a car as he was cycling at Red Rocks.

“It’s coming around, it’s coming around I’m much stronger,” Kirk Burgess said.

Burgess’ heart still races a bit as he recalls the moment he was struck by a Honda CRV while cycling with a friend.

“We thought he saw us but he didn’t,” Burgess said.

What makes the crash memorable is it happened just one day before his birthday on Saturday, Dec. 16th just before 12:30 p.m.

“I’m an avid biker,” said Burgess, “so, I have lots of places I go bike, I just figured with my birthday the next day it would be a nice beautiful day for a nice close bike ride.”

Burgess details what happened as he and his friend were riding downhill.

“He accelerated and tried to complete the left-hand turn,” said Burgess. “That’s when we met. I hit that hood, went over the driver’s side, hit the curb, and skidded a bit.”

He was injured in the process.

“I broke all 12 ribs on my right side, that had partially deflated my right lung, and bruised my kidney. Broke my right arm. It crushed my elbow,” said Burgess. “I remember every minute of it. I locked up my brakes and the feeling I knew I was going to hit that car the split second was terrifying.”

Burgess said a bystander helped him until paramedics arrived.

“She happened to be a physician and she grabbed my helmet to make sure I was moving,” said Burgess.

As an avid cyclist, he hopes to get back to what he loves soon.

“It’s such a big part of my life,” he said.

Now, after experiencing such a scary situation, he wants to become an advocate for other cyclists.

“We have to be more aware of the cyclists and the runners,” said Burgess. “We have a beautiful state, we have to make sure we’re protecting the people in the state.”

Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash and said the driver stayed on the scene. It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges or citations.

Meanwhile, Burgess is taking it easy as he recovers. He has another appointment scheduled with a surgeon in the coming days.

His family has set up a Gofundme to help cover hospital bills.