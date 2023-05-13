THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 32-year-old single mom of two from Thornton was diagnosed with breast cancer in February this year.

“I felt something like a tiny marble in my left breast then after a mammogram, it turns out it was breast cancer,” Kelsey Kaminky said. “Then they found it was Stage One-B.”

Kaminky said just over three weeks later she was sent in to have a double mastectomy in hopes of preventing the cancer from spreading. But she said a recent scan showed another spot on her liver and one in her left armpit.

“I am scared. It’s scary. It was so unexpected. I’m so young and I have so much to live for,” Kaminky said.

Just days before this Mother’s Day, Kaminky went through her first round of six hours of chemotherapy.

“I feel terrible today. I don’t feel good at all. I am just powering through for now for my kids basically,” Kaminky said.

Kaminky said the thing that keeps her going is her two young boys, 6-year-old Owen and 3-year-old Caysen.

“They will slowly watch me deteriorate and that’s the hardest thing answering their questions cause you want to tell him what’s going on but there is a difference between sharing and oversharing,” Kaminky said.

She said she will have a few more rounds of chemotherapy but is also looking into other life-saving treatments outside of chemo that are experimental and not covered by insurance.

“Outside of the horrible side effects is my little boys watching it, just how horrible it is,” Kaminky said.

Her best friend and neighbor started a GoFundMe to help with treatment costs.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there, hug your babies extra tight and put your health first,” Kaminky said.

Kaminky also said she wants other young women to make sure if something feels off with their body, she said to go and get checked out.