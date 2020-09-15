‘It was just too expensive to maintain going forward’; Tavern League of Colorado withdraws last call lawsuit

DENVER (KDVR) — The Tavern League of Colorado has withdrawn its lawsuit over Governor Jared Polis’ order to cease alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

The Tavern League of Colorado filed the complaint in July.

“Reluctantly we had to come to that conclusion today…frankly, it was just too expensive to maintain going forward…there was going to be a trial,” said Chris Fuselier of the Blake Street Tavern, part of the Tavern League of Colorado.

“I’m going to continue to, on behalf of Blake Street Tavern, hammer the governor and the Colorado Department of Health to make changes with regards to the last call rule and for increasing indoor capacity.” shared Fuselier.

While alcohol does not cause or contribute to COVID-19, Polis said inebriation can lead to people disregarding social distancing requirements and therefore spreading the virus more easily.

Polis said businesses can remain open later if they choose, but they must stop alcohol sales.