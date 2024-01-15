DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday morning, it was colder in Denver than in Antarctica, according to National Weather Service and the United States Antarctic Program (USAP) data.

Monday was a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, mainly for the bitter cold and snow sweeping through the region.

According to the NWS, it was 6 degrees below zero at the Denver International Airport at 12 p.m. on Monday.

USAP has three stations in Antarctica: The Palmer Station, McMurdo Station and the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

The only station in Antarctica where it was colder than the Mile High City was the South Pole station:

Palmer Station – 36 degrees above zero

– 36 degrees above zero McMurdo Station – 30 degrees above zero

– 30 degrees above zero South Pole Station – 23 degrees below zero

It is important to note that it is currently summer in the southern hemisphere, where Antarctica is. During this time, the entire continent is covered in perpetual sunlight.

During the winter, Antarctica gets much colder, with an average temperature of 76 degrees below zero at the South Pole station during the season.

Even at 6 below zero, Denver was not even the coldest place in Colorado. According to NWS data, Monument, which came in at an astounding 11 degrees below zero as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, took that prize.

Besides Monument, only one other location, Meadow Lake, was colder than it was at DIA, at 9 degrees below zero.