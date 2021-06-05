‘It was bad, it was really bad’: Residents react to Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 100 people who live in an apartment complex in Aurora were forced out Friday night after a fire.

The fire happened Friday evening before 8:30 p.m.

Latray Mure lives there with his wife and two kids. They all had to evacuate.

“I made sure they got out first and got out safe before anything else,” Mure said.

Mure witnessed the terrifying moments as crews had to rescue multiple people from the upper floors.

“It was crazy,” Mure said. “It was bad, it was really bad.”

Aurora Fire officials said 31 units were damaged by either smoke, water or flames. According to the Red Cross, about 76 people were being helped; Many were put in hotels and served meals after being displaced.

Meanwhile, Benji Ortiz showed up Saturday morning with the intent to check on his friend’s dog while he is on vacation. Then he had to break the news to his friend about the fire.

“I don’t want to ruin his vacation,” said Ortiz. “But real things are happening back at home.”

Red Cross told us they have no reports of any dogs being found.