‘A tragic accident’: Sister who found 5 dead in laced-drug overdose speaks out

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who found her brother and in-laws dead in a Commerce City apartment is speaking only to FOX31, hoping to set the record straight about her family.

In total, six adults were found in the apartment, along with a 4-month-old baby. One of the adults survived, but five died from what investigators believe was cocaine laced with fentanyl.

These are the five victims, according to the coroner’s office:

24-year-old Sabas (Sam) Daniel Marquez

32-year-old Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma

28-year-old Karina Joy Rodriguez

29-year-old Stephine Sonya Monroe

32-year-old Jennifer Danielle Cunningham

“I’ve never been in a situation like this, my brother’s gone, my family members are gone,” Celina Fisher said.

Fisher told FOX31 she was at work Sunday afternoon when she got a call from her mom around 2:30 p.m. She was asked to check on her younger siblings because they weren’t answering the phone as they usually did.

“I called 911 when I got in that apartment and I screamed,” Fisher said. “My sister was on the floor, too, and she sat up and I am so thankful, I thank God for that. I tried to wake the rest up and nothing, there was no response.”

Fisher said her sister, Cora Marquez, is currently recovering in the hospital and starting to remember bits and pieces of what happened.

Her brother, Sam Marquez, and his spouse, Karina Rodriguez, did not survive. Cora’s spouse, Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, died too.

“I tried to wake him up, my brother, I kneeled next to him and I kept saying my brother’s name and he wasn’t responding, none of them were responding, just Cora was,” Fisher said. “I was frantic, I was panicked.”

Fisher found her 4-month-old niece inside as well.

“I didn’t know the baby was in the apartment and when I went in the room I found her,” she said. “She was OK, she was awake crying a little bit.”

Fisher said the baby is with family and they are determined to raise her and teach her how special her parents were.

“My brother is a strong individual. He’s independent. He just had a baby. He had a bright future ahead of him,” she said. “Karina was a wonderful woman, she was a happy mother. They were bright people, everything was going good. It was a tragic accident.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and support the children who lost parents.

Fisher is upset that neighbors said she looked frantic at the scene and assumed she was on drugs when she found her loved ones passed away Sunday. She says she was not on any drugs and had gone to the apartment straight from work.

“I’m pretty sure anyone in this situation who finds their brother or loved ones like that would panic,” she said. “Right now, it’s a hard time and people need to not talk about us like that and say rumors or negative things.”

The district attorney for Adams and Broomfield counties tells FOX31 Fisher is considered a witness and is not facing a criminal investigation.