BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 is digging into the impact of a fake active shooter call from the vantage point of a Boulder Police officer. FOX31 got exclusive body camera footage following a threat called into a Boulder liquor store over the weekend.

Body camera footage captured at least 25 Boulder police officers rushing to Hazel’s Beverage World Saturday night after a 911 call. The video shows officers fleeing an evening briefing, running to their cars and rushing to the store.

“We got a call that said that there was someone that had entered Hazel’s with what was described as an assault rifle, with a mask on and had gone back into the restroom,” Boulder Police Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said. “When we get that kind of call, we obviously have to treat it like this person is going in there to do the worst intention. All on-duty personnel responded. We were there in about two minutes.”

The footage shows active shooter training put into action as officers rush into the store, evacuate employees and head toward the bathroom where they believed the threat could be.

“You can see them grabbing a shield, long guns, all the things that will help us enter that building and safely end a threat,” Redfearn said. “They’re basically putting a physical barrier between the bathroom and any employees that are still there.”

Officers eventually determined the threat was fake. After securing the scene, speaking with the employees inside the store and investigating further, officers identified the source of the threat and arrested a 46-year-old woman who had been kicked out of Hazel’s three times that day.

“It takes a toll on the officer,” Redfearn said. “They handled it exceptionally, but that is an adrenaline-fueled call. And so while we train for that, we’re used to that, that does hit close to home here.”

A number of the responding officers this weekend are the same officers that responded to the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting in 2021 and lost one of their own, Officer Eric Talley.

The 46-year-old woman was taken to jail on charges of filing a false report involving a weapon, harassment and third-degree trespassing. A felony conviction for false reporting of explosives could come with 12-18 months of jail time and fines between $1,000 to $100,000.