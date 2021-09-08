It snowed in Denver on this day in 2020: See stark contrast between this year and last year

DENVER (KDVR) — What a difference a year makes! On Sept. 8 2020, it was snowing in Denver. Don’t expect to see any snow today, it will be a complete contrast to last year.
Highs today are going to be close to 90 degrees. Last year, the forecasted high was 38 degrees, with falling temperatures expected throughout the day.
Here’s a look at the 2020 forecast for this week compared to the current forecast:
On Sept. 7, 2020, Denver hit 93 degrees then dropped to 43 degrees on Sept. 8 with 1 inch of snow.
Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:
- Sept. 8, 2020
- Oct. 10, 2019
- Oct. 6, 2018
- Oct. 9, 2017
- Nov. 17, 2016
- Nov. 5, 2015
- Nov. 11, 2014
- Oct. 18, 2013
- Oct. 5, 2012
- Oct. 25, 2011
While September snows are possible in Denver, it usually doesn’t snow until the middle of October.
- The earliest date of the first snow: Sept. 3, 1961
- The latest date of the first snow: Nov. 21, 1934
- The average date of the first snow: Oct. 18