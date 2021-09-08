It snowed in Denver on this day in 2020: See stark contrast between this year and last year

DENVER (KDVR) — What a difference a year makes! On Sept. 8 2020, it was snowing in Denver. Don’t expect to see any snow today, it will be a complete contrast to last year.

Highs today are going to be close to 90 degrees. Last year, the forecasted high was 38 degrees, with falling temperatures expected throughout the day.

Here’s a look at the 2020 forecast for this week compared to the current forecast:

Sept. 8 2020 Forecast

Sept. 8 2021 Forecast

On Sept. 7, 2020, Denver hit 93 degrees then dropped to 43 degrees on Sept. 8 with 1 inch of snow.

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Sept. 8, 2020

Oct. 10, 2019

Oct. 6, 2018

Oct. 9, 2017

Nov. 17, 2016

Nov. 5, 2015

Nov. 11, 2014

Oct. 18, 2013

Oct. 5, 2012

Oct. 25, 2011

While September snows are possible in Denver, it usually doesn’t snow until the middle of October.

The earliest date of the first snow: Sept. 3, 1961

The latest date of the first snow: Nov. 21, 1934

The average date of the first snow: Oct. 18