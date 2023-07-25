DENVER (KDVR) — If you thought you had plenty of time to claim an e-bike rebate voucher from the City and County of Denver on Tuesday, you were wrong.

That’s because it only took three minutes for all of the available vouchers to be claimed.

The vouchers offer an upfront discount on the sale price of an e-bike from participating bike shops.

Denver offers two different types of rebate vouchers:

Standard rebate of up to $300 on the sale of an e-bike or up to $500 on the sale of an e-cargo bike.

Income-qualified rebate of up to $1,200 on the sale of an e-bike or $1,400 on the sale of an e-cargo bike.

There is also an adaptive rebate for people with disabilities who are unable to use standard e-bikes.

Before Tuesday’s vouchers were available, 6,118 rebate vouchers had already been claimed.

This was the fourth release day so far this year.

The next round of vouchers will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 26 starting at 11 a.m., with the last one of the year happening Tuesday, Nov. 28.

You won’t be able to register or start your application ahead of time, however.