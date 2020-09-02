‘It moved so fast’: Security cameras show fire ripping through Wheat Ridge home

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge home is being called a total loss after a fire tore through the house near West 34th Avenue and Kipling Street Saturday.

Aaron Richardville says family was over celebrating 88-year-old Papa’s birthday when wind blew a window curtain into a burning candle.

Video shows flames taking over the room in a matter of minutes.

“This was one of the scariest things I’ve been through in my life,” says Richardville. “You just don’t realize how fast it happens.”

Richardville says his grandfather suffers from severe dementia, which made it difficult to get him out safely.

“To see him not react in a situation like that, he’s 88 years old with very advanced dementia,” he said. “That makes it that much more important to know what you’re going to do in the event of something happening.”

Firefighters say with families at home more, having a fire plan is as important as ever.

“In this case, you can see that elderly member of the family that needed some assistance in getting out,” says West Metro Fire Marshall Bruce Kral. “So having that thought through ahead is really important to people getting out in time.”

Everyone was able to make it safely, including family pets, according to Richardville.

Despite the best efforts from firefighters, Richardville says insurance agents have deemed the home a total loss.

A fundraiser for the family had raised more than $16,000 as of Tuesday evening.