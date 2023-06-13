DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of people filled downtown following the Denver Nuggets NBA championship win Monday night, but while the crowd was there a shooting unfolded, injuring 10 people.

“The energy was bright, everyone was having an amazing time,” Zeon Winter, who witnessed the shooting, said. “I didn’t have any indication that was going to happen whatsoever.”

Winter was actually on a livestream when the gunfire began, and his camera caught the sound of several shots.

“We thought it was just a lot of fireworks, then we realized it was shots coming near our direction. It was all just really instant,” Winter said.

Luis Arguelles, who said he was just feet from where the shooting happened, said when he heard the gunshots he ducked and waited until there was no longer a threat.

“It was pop, pop, pop, pop, and I was like, that changed the whole mood real quick,” Arguelles said.

As of Tuesday evening, representatives with Denver Health said that two of the shooting victims at the hospital are currently in serious condition and two other victims are in fair condition.

“It really doesn’t give a good look on Denver,” Winter said. “This was in the team’s history, the first win and it was a big event.”