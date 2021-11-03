It happened again: 2 bucks get entangled in a badminton net

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Another week and another incident of wildlife in Colorado getting entangled in outdoor equipment.

This time, two bucks were entangled in a badminton net on Tuesday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said that by the time they arrived, one buck worked itself free.

Fortunately, wildlife officers were able to untangle the second buck

On Oct. 24 at a golf course a 5×5 bull elk got caught in rope that is used to section off a green on the course.

It took several wildlife officers nine minutes to set the bull free.

Last month, a non-typical elk had to be rescued after it became entangled in a child’s swing near Evergreen.

Things wildlife have become entangled in:

Tricycles

Tires

Garden cages

Clothes lines

Plastic fencing

Lawn chairs

Playground equipment

Soccer nets

Christmas lights

Helpful tips:

Place lights and other decorations above six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings

Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers

Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene by yourself

Residents on the Front Range can call CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227 to report entangled wildlife, or if elsewhere in the state they can look up their local CPW office. If it is after hours when offices are closed, residents are asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and ask for the on-call wildlife officer.