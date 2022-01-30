‘It feels like maybe not a lot has happened’: Marshall Fire community frustrated with response

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Sunday marked one month since the Marshall Fire erupted, taking the homes of thousands in Boulder County.

On this anniversary, a new community group named Superior Rising brought neighbors together at the community center to discuss the changes they want to see.

“We’re a month out and it feels like maybe not a lot has happened,” Superior Rising co-lead John Heckman said. “Without coordination, we kind of end up in competition, and right now there are people competing with each other for resources.”

The group wants people to come together and share stories, strategies and frustrations for the rebuilding process.

A number of residents took the microphone Sunday to share the roadblocks they are facing.

“My property is there and I have not been able to work on it last week, I’ve lost a week’s worth of work and that week will never come back to me,” resident Paul Williamson said. “I think the first thing we have to do is get the town out of our way, their permitting process has been laborious, it has been unrestricted, it is poor communication.”

“I am equally frustrated. It is really unfortunate he is ready to build, he’s 74-years-old we should not be getting in his way,” said Town of Superior trustee Neal Shah. “I don’t think the level of urgency at the county level is being felt the same way our residents are feeling it. If this community group, Superior Rising, can shine a greater light on that to move faster, fantastic.”

