Islamic group adds $10K to reward for information on Denver arson that killed 5

This photo from the Denver Fire Department shows the house where multiple people were found dead in fire that authorities suspect was intentionally set, early Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A Denver Fire Department spokesman says three people who were on the the upper story of the house managed to escape but the fire’s heat pushed back a police officer trying to rescue those on the first floor. (Denver Fire Department via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — An Islamic advocacy organization is offering $10,000 for information on an arson that killed five members of a Denver family in August. The money is in addition to a $40,000 reward being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The Colorado chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Colorado) announced the new reward on Tuesday.

The fire occurred Aug. 5 in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch.

Five people were killed: 29-year-old Djibril Diol; his wife, 23-year-old Adja Diol; their 2-year-old daughter Khadija; Djibril’s sister, 25-year-old Hassan Diol; and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye. They were Senegalese.

Three individuals wearing hoodies and full-face masks fled the area in a dark-colored sedan. Police originally thought the masks were white, but further analysis tells them they may have been dark-colored.

“We hope this reward will encourage those who have valuable information regarding this arson to come forward,” said Krista Cole, the acting board chair of CAIR-Colorado.

CAIR describes itself as the largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization in the U.S. It says its mission “is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The reward money will be given following the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson.