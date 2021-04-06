‘IsIt420’; Auction underway for pot-themed license plates

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Disability Fund is hosting a 4/20 themed auction for marijuana-themed license plates.

The auction has 14 different license plates to choose from:

Bong

Ganja

GotWax

Green

Happy

Hash

Hemp

Herb

Honey

Indica

IsIt420

Sativa

Stash

Tegridy

“IsIt420” has already received 63 bids, totaling $6,440.

The auction overview reads:

“By Bidding: You are buying the rights to use this license plate configuration on your official Colorado license plate. You will be responsible for paying standard DMV registration fees when you register the plate configuration to your vehicle. See Terms and Conditions for additional details. Contact the Colorado Disability Funding Committee Coordinator with any questions, soc_dfc@state.co.us.”

The auction will last until 4:20 p.m. on April 20.