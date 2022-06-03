DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a recent high school graduate gathered Friday night outside of the home where he was killed.

Denver Police say 19-year-old Isiah Mosman was shot and killed Saturday night at a home in the 3000 block of South Sheridan.

“I can never have back what I had,” says Chris Mosman, the victim’s father.

The family says the suspect is a friend of Isiah Mosman’s. That suspect is facing second-degree murder charges.

“I would like the gun violence to end also,” says April Mosman, the victim’s mother.

Mosman had just recently graduated from Kennedy High School in southwest Denver. His dad said the young man had received a college scholarship and had plans to become a hairstylist.

To help cover funeral costs, the family has established the following GoFundMe account.