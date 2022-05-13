DENVER (KDVR) — A “cruise and kickback” are being held for a young Denver woman killed almost two years ago.

The Saturday event is being held for Isabella Thallas. The 21-year-old was shot and killed while walking her dog in her Downtown Denver neighborhood back in June 2020.

“I believe there are more great human beings than not,” said Isabella’s dad, Josh Thallas.

Interested drivers should meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at either Sixth Avenue and Federal Boulevard or Chambers Road and Colfax Avenue. The two lines of cars will meet up on Colfax and converge on Manual High School. The plan is to arrive by noon.

“No platform or agenda,” Josh Thallas said.

For more information, visit this website. There is also a spot on the website that does go to Isabella’s GoFundMe, through which people can also make donations. Here is the Venmo code for anyone who would like to make donations.