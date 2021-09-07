Isabella Joy Thallas Act starts Tuesday: gun owners must report missing firearms within five days

DENVER (KDVR)— A new gun law named after Isabella Thallas, who was killed with a stolen weapon near Coors Field last year, goes into effect today requiring Colorado gun owners to report missing firearms within five days.

The new law is aimed at reducing crimes committed with stolen firearms.

Isabella Thallas was 21 years old when she was shot with a stolen gun while walking her dog near Coors Field on June 10, 2020. Boyfriend Darion Simon was also shot, but later recovered in the hospital.

Michael Close is charged in the shooting with two counts of murder in the first degree, among other charges, and has plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

The weapon used by Close was a semi-automatic rifle stolen from a Denver police officer’s home. The gun was not reported missing.

Under this new law, gun owners must report missing firearms within five days or potentially face a $25 fine. A second offense could lead to a $500 fine and a misdemeanor.

This law also comes after a report from Harvard showed that over 30,000 guns were stolen between 2015 and 2019 in Colorado alone. In those same years a total of 380,000 guns were stolen nationwide.