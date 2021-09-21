Is your kid’s car seat installed correctly? Probably not, says CDOT

If you have difficulty installing your child’s Britax car seat, enlist the help of a professional who can help teach you how to do it properly. Better safe than sorry.

DENVER (KDVR) — Up to 84% of car seats are not installed correctly and children are getting seriously hurt and killed because of it, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT, Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and HealthONE are now making another push to make sure Colorado kids and their car seats are strapped in properly.

From 2015 to 2019, 48 children who were younger than eight were killed in car crashes. Doctors said most were preventable.

“Can you imagine the financial, physical and emotional toll that it takes – not on the child but their family as well – and including the missed opportunities as they recover from these injuries,” said Swedish Medical Center’s Jodie Schaller.

HealthONE has a number of car seat safety events coming up where parents can have their seats checked.

The federal government can also connect parents with organizations that will check their car seats.